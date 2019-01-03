TRZNADEL, Kenneth W.

TRZNADEL - Kenneth W. December 31, 2018, of Kaisertown; dear father of Michael (Emily) and Jennifer Trznadel; grandfather of Alyssa, Claudia, Shane, Annabel, Mackenzie and William; great-grandfather of Emma; brother of the late William Jr. (Donna); uncle of Irene. Visitation Friday 5-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St., Kaisertown (3 blocks west of S. Ogden St.). In lieu of flowers donations to National MS Society. Online condolences, www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com