Tranquil start to 2019 continues in Buffalo; weekend warmup on tap

On average, temperatures in Buffalo would remain at or below freezing through about mid-February.

Starting today, National Weather Service forecasts show the mercury won't dip below freezing until at least late Sunday.

An end of the week warmup – into the low to mid-40s – is forecast.

Not bad for early January.

Weather service forecasters expect highs in the mid-30s today with mostly cloudy conditions and increasing westerly winds that could gust over 20 mph.

Breezy conditions are expected tonight and Friday with southwest winds mainly over 20-25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with temperatures in the low to mid-30s and mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the low to mid-40s, the weather service said.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s are forecast Saturday as well.

Sunday is expected to bring mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees.

Buffalo's average high temperature for this part of the year is 32 degrees.