Touma re-elected Niagara Falls Council chairman

Andrew P. Touma was re-elected chairman of the Niagara Falls City Council at Wednesday night's meeting.

Touma, a Democrat, has been chairman for four of the six years he has served on the Council. Republican Kenneth M. Tompkins cast the only vote against him.

"I felt it was time for us to take a new direction," Tompkins said Thursday. "I don't blame him personally, but he's been part of the regime that got us where we are."

"Certainly, I've taken on responsibility for working with the administration (of Mayor Paul A. Dyster) to cut our deficit," Touma said. "I see it as a positive."