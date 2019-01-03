Tickets on sale for Niagara Wine and Beer Fest

Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Niagara Wine & Beer Tasting Fest, set for 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Kenan Arena, 195 Beattie Ave., Lockport.

The adults-only event has grown into one of the largest of its type in the region. More than 30 wineries, breweries, restaurants and artisanal food vendors are signed up. The Easy Street Big Band will perform during the event.

A limited number of $75 VIP tickets are available, which entitles their buyers to admission at 4 p.m. with reserved parking and a $1 discount on wine purchases. Regular tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Designated drivers pay $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at niagarawineandbeerfest.com, at the arena or the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport.

Proceeds support arts, educational and recreational programs at the Kenan Center.