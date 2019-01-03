The Weekend in WNY: Rock, pizza and citrus

Does the first week of January represent the saddest week of Buffalo's year? The excitement of the holidays has abruptly ended, and the reality of at least four months of gloomy weather can dampen even the brightest of spirits.

A solid event slate - especially for one of the typically slowest weeks of the year - can cure some of these Buffalo blues, although another Sabres winning streak wouldn't hurt.

Rock for the Cure, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 in Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.). Tickets are $20 in advance here.

The annual Rock for the Cure concert supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and showcases the talents of two Buffalo bands - The Kensingtons, a seven-piece rock-Americana group, and the Grace Stumberg Band. Stumberg had the honor of performing alongside Joan Baez two years ago.

The release of "Against the Storm," a charity CD recorded by the Kensingtons and directed by Lowest of the Low's Ron Hawkins, will coincide with the Tralf show. Read Tim O'Shei's deep dig into the purpose and process behind the track's creation.

...

Westside Tilth Farm's Polar Pizza Party, 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 at Perks Cafe at Horsefeathers (346 Connecticut St.). Free to attend.

It's tough to track down a Buffalo pizza more fresh and local than the pies of Westside Tilth, an urban farm on Normal Avenue in the West Side. The weekly pop-ups were so popular over the summer that they've extended into the colder seasons, with new Perks Cafe in Horsefeathers, which took over the old Lait Cru Brasserie in Horsefeathers, the first destination of 2019.

Vegetarians, vegans and carnivores will all have options at the Polar Party. Essex Street Pub is a future landing spot, slated for Jan. 20.

...

Queen City Roller Girls open season, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Cost is $15 for general admission, $20 for front-row seats or balcony seating, with discounts for seniors, military and children. Ticket details here.

Queen City Roller Girls house team the Suicidal Saucies will start a new campaign to defend last season's championship, tussling with the Alley Kats, who lost 160-154 in a tight-knit final, on Saturday. The two teams split their regular-season match-ups last year, including a nail-biting 163-162 result in February.

Aside from the compelling match-up, the usual bone-crunching hits, nimble skating and fast-paced action that characterize QCRG are back for another go-round. Look back at Smiles from two different 2018 bouts.

...

M&T's First Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery (1285 Elmwood Ave.). Free to visit the gallery, although there are certain activities that charge.

This edition of the Albright-Knox's First Fridays focuses on newness, highlighting an exhibition called "We the People: New Art" to fit with the turn of the calendar. The gallery's teaser suggests the collection of works asks big, existential questions, which sounds quite artsy.

A gallery talk explaining the concepts in the new exhibit, a jazz happy hour featuring Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid, a free dance performance by Baila Salsa Dance Company and a slew of activities for adults and kids are integral to the day's lineup.

...

Opening of A.J. Fries' 365 exhibit, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Main Street Gallery (515 Main St.). Pre-pay certificates are available for $125 here in advance, but are not necessary to attend the opening.

Imagine the self-discipline required to create a sell-able piece of artwork every day for a year. That was Buffalo artist A.J. Fries, and his paintings - 4x6 oil and acrylic on linen panels - of everything from cardinals to doughnuts to cars and more will be displayed at Main Street Gallery for Saturday night's opening. The exhibition runs through Jan. 13.

...

Citrus Fest at the Co-Op, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 6 at both Lexington Co-Op locations (807 Elmwood Ave., 1678 Hertel Ave.). Free to attend, but the fruit is not free.

There are more fun ways of consuming enough Vitamin C than guzzling glasses of orange juice. Both Lexington Co-Ops will trumpet several unusual citrus fruits - from Cara Caras (a navel orange) to satsumas (seedless mandarins), pomelos (a pseudo-grapefruit) and even something called Buddha's Hand, which is probably short, squat and fleshy, but that's just a guess.

In-demand Lexi's Key Lime Pie will make its return to the menu, too, the Facebook event page notes.

...

Hyatt's All Things Creative's moving sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at 910 Main St.

An Allentown icon for six decades, art mega-store Hyatt's All Things Creative is in the process of moving from 910 Main St. to its new Elmwood Avenue location, near Regal Cinemas, and not all of its inventory can make the trip (even though the new location is bigger!). Hyatt's offers discounts depending on total spent, all the way up to $175 off purchases of $500 and up.

...

Sam Marabella and His Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 at Lucky Day (320 Pearl St.), 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 in Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.). and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 in Anchor Bar (1047 Main St.).

Local roots musician Sam Marabella plows through a relentless live performance slate, with three this weekend in different venues. As Mac McGuire detailed in his "3 Can't-miss Shows," Marabella will emulate Van Morrison, the Northern Irish singer-songwriter whose famous album "Astral Weeks" hit 50 years in 2018, in the downstairs performance space in Thin Man.

...

"Our Town" at American Repertory Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4; 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 at 545 Elmwood Ave. General admission tickets are $20 here, while students and industry members pay $10.

The Thornton Wilder classic play, the rather somber story of the Gibbs and Webb families, is adapted for modern America in this ART of WNY production. Roam to Elmwood Avenue to see local performers interpret a work that encourages a genuine appreciation for everyday life.

...

