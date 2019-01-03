TENDORF, Richard W.

TENDORF - Richard W. January 2, 2019, age 84, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Szymanski) Tendorf; dearest father of John, Christopher and Sr. Mary Barbara; step-father of Lydia (Scott) Naylor and Kevin Noack; grandfather of Elizabeth (Josh) Pawlowski, Geoffrey Zajac, Nathan Noack, Corbin Noack and Phoebe Naylor; great-grandfather of Owen and Addison Pawlowski; son of Wladyslaw and Antonina (nee Wieczerza) Tendorf; brother of Zbyslaw (Helena) Tendorf, Henry (Wladzia) Tendorf, Teresa (late John) Ordon and Christine (Henry) Wanat; also survived by his beloved cat Marysia, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, January 4, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 8:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Tendorf was a retiree of Ford Motor Co. The family also wishes to express their most sincere thanks to Sr. Constance McGregor, RSM, BCC for her compassionate assistance in helping Richard with his journey home to the Lord. Richard's love of music began as a child in Poland and continued through his family's detention in the labor camps of WW II. The family's arrival in the United States allowed him the freedom to expand his musicality and Richard became proficient on many musical instruments. He began to explore his vocal talents and his beautiful bass voice was a welcome addition to the Chopin Singing Society, Villa Maria Chorale and the award winning Quo Vadis Choir, as well as many church and ethnic choirs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224, Yelp for Help. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com