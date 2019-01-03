SWIATKOWSKI, Rosemarie (Burkhardt)

SWIATKOWSKI - Rosemarie (nee Burkhardt)

December 29, 2018, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Swiatkowski; loving mother of Theresa Swiatkowski. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com