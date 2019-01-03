SUTTERBY, Lorraine C. (Mack)

December 29, 2018, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Sutterby; devoted mother of Gayle West and Linda (Timothy) Bristol; cherished grandmother of Laura O'Brien, Martin C. (Kelly) Van Buren IV, Matthew (Tonya) Van Buren, Timothy (Christie) Bristol, and great-grandmother of Kennedy, Cody, Katrina, Landon, Martin and Lennox; loving sister of six brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited for a Funeral Service on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Clarence Center). Please assemble at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Sutterby's name to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 331 Alberta Dr., Suite 106, Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com