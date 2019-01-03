Sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures today, weekend

If the ball hadn't come down three days ago, you'd swear today was mid-March.

High temperatures in the upper 40s are expected today with sunny skies, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters expect the day to start off breezy with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph, but the winds are forecast to subside as the day wears on.

Temperatures will drop only to the lower 30s overnight and reach back into the low to mid-40s on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions expected, the weather service said.

The balance of the weekend should be mostly cloudy. Temperatures overnight Saturday will settle in the mid-30s and remain there on Sunday, forecasters said.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 32 degrees.

The next chance for any snow showers isn't in the forecast until later Monday.

The last daily high temperature in Buffalo below freezing was recorded on Dec. 11. It was 31 degrees.

That would make 24 days in a row today, breaking the next longest such streak of the decade set after Dec. 1. That 23-day run spanned Dec. 11, 2011 to Jan. 2, 2012, weather service records show.

Forecasts show this streak should even make it to 30 consecutive days.

Weather service forecasts show high temperatures are forecast to range from the mid-30s to the low 40s through at least next Thursday.

The longest post-Dec. 1 run this century was 32 days from Dec. 9, 2006 to Jan. 9, 2007, weather service data shows.