WNY STEM Hub names new executive director

WNY STEM Hub, which develops student interest in science, technology, engineering and math, has a new executive director.

Herbert Schmidt was named by the non-profit's board of directors following the retirement of Michelle Kavanaugh, who led the organization for five years.

Schmidt has spent nearly 20 years working for non-profits, most recently as executive director of Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, a 35-acre history museum on Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst.

He started in his new role on Wednesday.

“Herb brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, creativity and proven leadership in developing community partnerships to grow an organization," said Robin Wolfgang, STEM Hub board president. "His extensive experience in education and environmental science along with his non-profit management knowledge impressed the board of directors."