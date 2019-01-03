SMITH, Angelina (Petramicca)

SMITH - Angelina

(nee Petramicca)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 1, 2019; beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Smith; devoted mother of Roy J. (late Debbie) Smith, Michael (Maureen) Smith and Raymond Smith; cherished grandmother of Elaina, Nicholas, Marrio, Antonio, Brandy and Jenny; fond great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Phillip and Jennie Petramicca; dear sister of Annette (late Russell) Nigrelli and the late Joseph (Mary) Petramicca, Mary Lou (late Richard) Rogalski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 11 AM - 1 PM for a gathering in Angelina's memory. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com