SCHIFFMAN - Bernard January 2, 2019; beloved husband of Lizabeth Schiffman; loving father of Suzanne (Dr. Michael) Chaskes, Caron (Dr. Joshua) Feder and Amy (Jed) Carrol; brother of the late Irving Schiffman and Florence Sorotsky; also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 11 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Shiva will be held Friday 2-4 PM and Saturday 7-9 PM at Amy and Jed's residence.