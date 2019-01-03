Pilut, Redmond selected to represent Rochester in AHL All-Star Game

Lawrence Pilut needed only 16 games to be regarded as among the best defensemen in the American Hockey League.

Pilut, along with Rochester Americans defenseman Zach Redmond, were selected Thursday to represent the Buffalo Sabres organization and the league's North Division in the AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 28 in Springfield, Mass.

Pilut, 23, has not played a game with the Amerks since being recalled by Buffalo Nov. 21, yet his plus-19 rating with Rochester is tied for third-best in the AHL. He also had three goals among 22 points before joining the Sabres. Redmond, meanwhile, was selected to the game for the first time since 2012 and is amid a career year.

The 30-year-old has a team-high 15 goals among 28 points, leading the AHL with seven game-winning goals. He had a nine-game point streak to end October and became the fastest Amerks defenseman to score 10 goals in a season since Don McSween reached the mark in 21 games in 1989-90.

Redmond needs only three more goals to tie the franchise single-season record for most by a defenseman, set by Rick Pagnutti in 1972-73. Redmond, who is on an AHL contract, has 175 points in 290 career AHL games and has 38 points in 133 career NHL games.