Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 3, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British author J.R.R. Tolkien, born on this date in 1892, “It’s the job that’s never started takes longest to finish.”

THE WRITE STUFF – One of Olaf’s former colleagues, retired Buffalo News sportswriter Bob DiCesare, always has an eye for a good story. He takes one out of the headlines in his new book, “He’s Out! The Story of the Infamous Escape of Richard Matt,” which he co-wrote with Matt's daughter, Jamie Scalise, and which chronicles the jailbreak that kept New Yorkers on edge for three weeks in the summer of 2015.

DiCesare comes to the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, to talk about the book and sign copies of it at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday. It’s free, but seating is limited. Call 332-4375 to save a spot.

BARGAIN TIME – The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Road, in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta starts the new year with a sale of books and HO-scale model trains at deeply discounted prices from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the rolling railroad stock, there will be a large selection of buildings, detail parts and tracks for model train layouts.

Admission to the sale is included in tickets for the museum, which are $4 for adults and $3 for kids 3 to 12. The museum, which is open only on Sundays, displays a variety of trolley cars and steam locomotives, as well as a fire truck. For more info, call 585-533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org.

STRETCH RUN – How are the two local entries doing in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards in the Best New Attraction category? No can tell. With four more days left to cast ballots, the leaderboard has been closed for the remainder of the contest.

Last time we checked the list of 20 hopefuls, the National Comedy Center in Jamestown was second, behind the Gathering Place, a new riverside park in Tulsa, Okla., and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center was eighth.

Voting online continues until Jan. 7 and voters can cast one ballot every day at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-attraction-2018. Winners will be announced Jan. 18.

