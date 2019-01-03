RAKIECKI, Frank

RAKIECKI - Frank January 1, 2019, of Pendleton, formerly of Lackawanna, NY; beloved husband of the late Erika (nee Fick); dearest father of Linda (Stanley) Biernat and the late Michael; grandfather of Michael and Matthew (Kristen); great-grandfather of Matthias; son of the late Michael and Katherine (nee Chulowsky) Rakiecki; brother of Fred and the late Peter, Nicholas, Andrew, Alexander and John; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 9, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to The McGuire Group Journeys.