PRITCHARD - Catherine T. "Kitty"

January 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Pritchard; loving mother of Charles (Bonnie) Pritchard, Carolyn (John) Domin, Cathleen (James) Cummings and Carol (late Vincent) DiNatale; dearest grandmother of Kevin (Jodi) Cummings, Kimberly (Erich) Stinehour, C.J. (Jill) Pritchard, John (Sharon) Domin and James (Karen) Pritchard; survived by seven loving great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; sister of the late Jacob and Michael Klein. Friends may call Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt funeral home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's RC Church, Saturday morning at 11:30. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com