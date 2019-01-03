PELGRIN, Mark

PELGRIN - Mark Of Derby, NY, beloved husband of Mika Miryana (nee Nedelkov); dearest father of Daniel, Katherine (Daniel) DiMillo and Rachel; son of the late Francis and Verna (nee Youngberg) Pelgrin; brother of Cynthia (Leo) Tschudi; uncle of Anthony (Lisa) Rosati. Family and friends may call at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, corner of Abbott and Weber Roads, in Lackawanna, on Friday from 4-8. Pomen at 7 PM. Prior visitation at 10 AM followed by a Church Service Saturday at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or St. Stephen's Serbian Church.