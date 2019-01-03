Painting company owner is appointed to Niagara County Legislature

Jesse P. Gooch, the owner of Painters Plus in North Tonawanda, was appointed to the Niagara County Legislature Wednesday.

Gooch, 40, a Republican, was selected by a five-member search committee for the 7th District seat from which Kathryn L. Lance resigned in November. The full Legislature ratified the choice at Wednesday's reorganizational meeting.

Gooch, who lives in Wheatfield, said he will serve for the rest of this year and run in the November election for a full two-year term. He said he sought the seat because of his "leadership skills, vision and passion for the community."

In 2001, Gooch founded the painting company, which paints the home of a needy North Tonawanda resident for free each year. He is a member of St. Johnsburg Fire Company in Wheatfield.