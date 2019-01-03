Niagara Gazette ending Sunday delivery

The Niagara Gazette is ending home delivery on Sundays early next month.

The Niagara Falls newspaper informed its distributors of the change in a Dec. 28 letter from Staci L. Cook, the circulation manager, but it has not yet publicly announced the decision.

The company said it is changing the name of its Saturday paper to the Weekend Edition, and it will contain all of the inserted content previously included in the Sunday edition.

The Niagara Gazette did not say whether it is eliminating Sunday print publication entirely, or whether the paper still will be available on newsstands.

The newspaper also didn't explain to distributors why it is making this decision. Publisher John Celestino did not respond to a request for comment.

The Gazette previously eliminated its Tuesday print edition, leaving delivery days of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Niagara Gazette and a sister publication, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, are both owned by Alabama-based CNHI, formerly Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., a division of Raycom Media, which has put its newspaper properties up for sale.

The Niagara Falls and Lockport newspapers jointly publish a Sunday edition, but it's unclear how the Gazette's announcement specifically affects the Union-Sun & Journal.