Niagara Falls woman finds unexpected guest after New Year's party

A Memorial Parkway resident told Niagara Falls police she found a person underneath her couch when she came home from a party early New Year's Day.

The woman reported getting home at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to find her apartment door damaged and open, according to a police report.

The victim told officers she went inside and called police, left the apartment briefly and then went back into see if anyone was still inside.

That's when she spotted a person beneath the couch in her living room. After she yelled, the intruder – who was wearing all black clothing – crawled out and ran out of the apartment, according to the report.

The victim told police she threw something at the burglar as the burglar fled, which slowed the intruder down. Nothing appeared to be taken from the apartment, police were told.