Niagara Falls man charged with DWI after Buffalo Avenue collision

A Whitney Avenue man was charged with driving while intoxicated Wednesday after a collision at Buffalo Avenue and 68th Street, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6 p.m.

Edward C. Barnett, 36, failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene. He later registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit, according to the police report.