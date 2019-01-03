Niagara County steps away from SAFE Act 'seven-bullet' prosecutions

Niagara County has joined Erie County in refusing to prosecute cases filed under the "seven-bullet" provision of New York's SAFE Act.

Two federal courts have ruled the provision unconstitutional.

District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said Thursday that her office will no longer prosecute any cases filed under the so-called "seven-bullet rule," which bars possession of any ammunition-feeding device that holds seven or more rounds.

Wojtaszek said she is following the lead of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr., who announced in November his refusal to prosecute such cases.

Flynn planned to drop 23 cases filed under that provision, the only part of the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act of 2013 that failed to pass muster with the courts when challenged by opponents as a violation of the Second Amendment.

The seven-bullet charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of six months in jail.

Flynn made his statement after The Buffalo News asked about the arrests of four men in Buffalo Nov. 7 for allegedly having two fully loaded 10-round magazines in their car.

Checks with police agencies in Niagara County Thursday showed none of them has enforced the rule against loading a 10-round magazine with more than seven bullets since the federal court rulings.

In Buffalo, U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny struck down the provision in December 2013, while upholding the constitutionality of the rest of the SAFE Act.

The New York City-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in October 2015 affirmed Skretny's decision.

"I join with my Erie County counterpart (in deciding) not to prosecute this ammunition provision," Wojtaszek said in a news release. "Any pending charges under this section will be dismissed."

It appears, however, there are no such cases in Niagara County.

"It was my understanding that the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and our other local law enforcement agencies had not been charging that provision since it was declared unconstitutional," Wojtaszek said.

"I am not aware of a case where we encountered a violation of this provision in the past," said Capt. Michael Trane, acting Niagara Falls police superintendent. "If the Niagara County DA recommends not charging such an offense we will not be enforcing it in the future."

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said he instructed his officers not to enforce the seven-bullet rule after the federal court decision came down.

A State Police spokesman said troopers have not enforced the provision since 2014.

Interim Lockport Police Chief Steven C. Preisch said he knows of no such arrests in that city since then.

In October 2013, before Skretny's ruling, a Lockport officer arrested a man under the seven-bullet rule after counting the rounds in his magazine during a traffic stop. The man had a pistol permit, and the charge was dismissed after City Judge William J. Watson ruled the search was illegal.

There were 208 arrests statewide under the seven-bullet rule from March 2013, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the SAFE Act, through Dec. 14, 2018.

In 85 percent of those cases, the defendants also were charged with other, more serious crimes.