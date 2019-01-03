MONETTE, Keith A. "Butch"

Monette - Keith A. "Butch"

Of East Aurora, formerly of Tonawanda; January 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 40 years to Lynn; loving father of Danielle (Keith) Bantle and Keith E. (Amanda); grandfather of Kylie and Gabriella; brother of Ben, Karen (Doug) Herr, Cindy Jones, Sass (David) Adkins, and Ed; also survived by mother-in-law Jean Femmenino; sisters-in-law Maria (Rick) Joyner, Gina Femmenino, Michele Femmenino, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Bill and Florence Monette; and siblings Sandy Eckman and Neil Monette. Visitation Saturday, January 5, 12-4 PM, immediately followed by Prayer Service at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. Military Honors to take place at 5 PM at East Aurora American Legion Post 362, 1 Legion Dr, East Aurora. Butch was a motorsports enthusiast, friend of all animals and long time member of The American Legion Post 362. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com