MILLET - Curtis F. Suddenly at his home on December 30, 2018, at age 59. Beloved husband of 40 years to Laree (nee Cleveland); devoted father of Kindra (Eric) Imhof, Craig (Meghan Miller) Millet, Lisa (Bryce) Buys, Seth (Jenevieve Egriu) Millet, Jenna (Zack) Bajdas and Brent (Dashuri Egriu) Millet; cherished grandfather of Claire, Tegan, Thomas, Jackson and Brooklyn; loving brother of Janice (Dale) Reisinger, Golden (Leann) Millet, Kenyon (Mariann) Millet, Colleen (Terry) Philyaw, Annette Westbrook, the late Jay and Reid Millet. The family will be present Friday, 4-7 PM, at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday to attend a Funeral Service at 10 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1424 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com