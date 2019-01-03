MANTIONE, Rosario P. "Russell"

Of Amherst, entered into rest January 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Jane (nee Chauby) Mantione; devoted father of Salvatore (Colleen) Mantione, Michelle (Mark) Rudroff Dawn (Neil) McKinnon, Mary Jo (Mark) Storm and Julie MacKinnon; cherished Papa of 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Salvatore and Genevieve Mantione; dear brother of Angelo (Faith) Mantione and the late Jane (Jack) Grace; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Monday (January 7th) at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Mantione was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com