Share this article

print logo

Man sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping in murder case

| Published | Updated

A Town of Tonawanda man has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case to five years in prison plus two and a half years of post-release supervision for his role in a May 2017 murder, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Matthew Schunk, 54, pleaded guilty last April to second-degree kidnapping in the case of Jonathan Grumble, 23, of Buffalo.

Schunk, originally charged with murder, told investigators he helped disarm Grumble after he threatened people in a house on Swinburne Street with a gun. Schunk said another man took Grumble outside and shot him in the head. His body was found a block away.

Tevin McCutcheon, 24, of Buffalo, was found guilty Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio of second-degree murder in that case, prosecutors said.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment