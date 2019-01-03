Man robbed at gunpoint after leaving bus station

A 63-year-old man told Buffalo police he was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning after leaving the downtown bus station, according to a police report.

The victim told police three men followed him a short distance from the station when they approached him near the intersection of Washington and East Eagle streets at about 1:45 a.m.

One of the robbers displayed a snub nose .38-caliber handgun and demanded money, the victim told police.

The victim told officers he held out his wallet and told the robbers he had no money, but they pushed him and took $500 in cash, according to the report.