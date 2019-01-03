MAJCHRZAK, Edward

MAJCHRZAK - Edward Of Lancaster, January 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Stephanie (nee Wozniak); devoted father of Kathryn (Philip) Cooper and Geraldine (Dena Hickey); loving grandfather of Stephanie and Wyatt; dear brother of the late Josephine, Virginia, Mary, and Tony; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday 11AM-1PM, where a funeral service will be held at 1PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Mr. Majchrzak was a member of the Blasdell Rod and Gun Club.