Long snapper Reid Ferguson announces he'll be back with Bills

The Buffalo Bills will have continuity in one key special-teams role in 2019.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson, who has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons, tweeted Thursday that he’ll be back next year. Ferguson was scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent.

Happy to say I’ll be back in Buffalo for next season!! #BillsMafia This team is going places 📈📈📈 — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow50) January 3, 2019

Ferguson worked with three different punters during the 2018 season, which was not a good one for the Bills’ special teams. Despite that, his snaps were consistently on the money, so it’s not a surprise the Bills would be interested in bringing him back. The team has not yet officially announced any sort of agreement with Ferguson.

An exclusive-rights free agent is a player who has two or fewer years of NFL experience. By making a contract offer – typically for the third-year veteran minimum – a team can secure the rights of that player, since he’s not permitted to negotiate with other teams. The player then can either sign the contract offer, or sit out the season. Players with three years of experience who reach the end of their contract are considered restricted free agents. A player reaches unrestricted free agency when he has at least four years of experience and his contract expires.

In addition to Ferguson, the Bills have three other exclusive-rights free agents: Punter Matt Darr, linebacker Deon Lacey and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough.