[BN] Blitz newsletter: Thanks, Vontae: Bills' replacement cornerback named PFF's top rookie

The Bills were put in quite the bind when the player they signed to be a starting cornerback quit in the middle of Week 2. It took some time to find an adequate replacement, but by the end of the season rookie Levi Wallace turned into one of the top-rated corners in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus named Wallace the top rookie cornerback in the league with an 83.5 grade. That's not bad for an undrafted free agent out of Alabama – fourth-overall pick Denzel Ward placed second on the list.

Wallace became a starter in Week 10 and allowed just eight receptions the rest of the season, according to PFF data. His 83.5 grade ranked fifth among all corners who played at least 400 snaps; former Bill Stephon Gilmore came in at No. 1 with a 90.7 grade.

(As an aside, with the success the Bills had this year with Wallace and undrafted receiver Robert Foster, who also went to Alabama, maybe teams ought to invite more undrafted 'Bama guys to camp.)

Bills fire wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie: The Bills made another personnel move Wednesday, firing wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie a day after letting go of O-line coach Juan Castillo. Both coaches could make a strong argument that the front office didn't give them much to work with, but change at wide receivers coach is nothing new for the Bills: They'll have their eighth different receivers coach in nine years in 2019, Jay Skurski wrote.

Juan Castillo ‘hurt’ by firing as Bills’ O-line coach: Castillo strongly backed left tackle Dion Dawkins in an interview with the News, adding that he was hurt by his firing because he enjoyed his time in Buffalo so much. “I’m just hurt a little bit, because I thought this was going to be where I would be able to finish my career and have a legacy,” Castillo said. He also weirdly referred to himself in the third person, saying, "You can say one thing about Juan Castillo: Juan Castillo develops players."

Final Bills Report Card: When you look back at Buffalo's season, you'll have to admit Vontae Davis caused quite the kerfuffle. Sean McDermott made sure to eliminate the riffraff that was inhibiting The Process from taking liftoff, and we sure will miss Kyle Williams' fluffy beard. ... OK, those are all the words I know that contain multiple F's – just like the Bills' end-of-year report card.

Bills' Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of Week: Amazing but not surprising: Allen was the first Bill to win this award since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Trent Murphy relieved to have fought through 'duct tape' kind of season: Trent Murphy described his injury-filled season by saying. "I needed an extra roll of duct tape this year," which should be a contender for the Grit Wall of Fame.

How the locals fared: 2018 season in review: I'm counting five touchdowns on this list: Three for Rob Gronkowski, one for Chris Manhertz and one for Khalil Mack.

Bills' approval rating: Vote on coaches and front office: Sean McDermott's not going anywhere, but you can vote on if the Bills should keep him and others.

