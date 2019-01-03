KROLIKOWSKI, Richard E.

KROLIKOWSKI - Richard E. Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 1, 2019; beloved husband of Ann B. (nee Nitkowski) Krolikowski; devoted father of Sandra (Wayne) Hemmerling, Linda Hauser, Allan Dale Krolikowski, Stephen (Marianna) Krolikowski, Gail (Paul) Gardina, Cathy Ratajczak and the late Dale Richard; cherished grandfather of nineteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Edward and Stephania Krolikowski; dear brother of the late Edward Jr. (Joan) Krolikowski and Eugene (Avis) Krolikowski; brother-in-law of Betty (late Leonard) Kania, Frank (late Barbara) Nitkowski and Dorothy (late Daniel) Resutek. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, Saturday at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.