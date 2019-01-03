KRAUSE, Robert Charles

KRAUSE - Robert Charles Age 85, of the Town of Niagara, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Born on January 5, 1933 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Shotwell and Edith (Newman) Krause. On August 6, 1955, Bob married the former Marilyn C. Baxter. He then entered in the United States Army in May of 1956, stationed in Yokohama, Japan and was honorably discharged as a corporal on June 30, 1962. For 30 years, Bob was employed as a machinist for General Motors. In addition to his beloved wife, Bob is survived by children, Barbara (Craig) Scarupa and David (Kathleen) Krause; grandchildren, Julianne, Lauren, Robert J., John "Jack" and Samuel; a sister, Norma (Donald) Boyer and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 5th at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch officiating. Interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to SPCA of Niagara. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Michael R. Goodlander. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences and to view his full obituary.