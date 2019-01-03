KACZMAREK, Eugene A.

KACZMAREK - Eugene A. December 28, 2018, age 83, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Marcella V. (nee Jagodzinski) Kaczmarek; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. Eugene was an Army veteran, a retired University Police Officer for Buffalo State College, member of the Pulaski Police Association, WARP and the International Police Association. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.

