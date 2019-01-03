Jack Eichel to miss at least the next two Sabres games

The Buffalo Sabres are cautiously optimistic about Jack Eichel's upper-body injury, with coach Phil Housley announcing today his captain and All-Star center will miss the next two games and then get re-evaluated early next week.

Eichel, Buffalo's leading scorer with 49 points in 40 games, will sit out tonight's game against Florida in KeyBank Center and his second homecoming of the season Saturday night in Boston. He has not yet been ruled out of Tuesday's visit by New Jersey.

"We're going to re-evaluate that early next week," Housley said after his team's optional morning skate. "It's very encouraging. ... It's a day-to-day situation, which is really encouraging but we want to be cautious with it as well. There's a lot of hockey to be played so we'll re-evaluate early next week and see where it goes from there."

The Sabres reach the halfway point of the schedule tonight and this will be the first game Eichel has missed this season.

Eichel is believed to have suffered the injury in Saturday's overtime loss to Boston, a game that saw him play for 20 minutes, 8 seconds. He took a maintenance day from practice on Sunday and then played just four shifts totaling 2:42 in Monday's loss to the New York Islanders.

Evan Rodrigues, Eichel's former college linemate at Boston University, will open tonight in the No. 1 center slot between Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart.