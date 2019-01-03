High School Extra: Grand Island's Cam Sionko reaches 1,000 points

Grand Island welcomed another player into its 1,000 point club. Senior Cam Sionko broke the mark by putting up 17 points in a 51-50 win over Hutch-Tech.

Sionko only needed one point to reach 1,000. He’s projected to reach 1,200 in his career as a Viking, which would put him at second all-time behind Carlin Hartman (1,513).

“He’s our captain, our leader,” said Grand Island coach Ron Krysztof. “It’s a very exciting day for our team.”

Sionko hit two foul throws with 6.7 seconds left to win the game for the Vikings.

O’Hara wins in dominating fashion

After taking two out of three games at the Elmira tournament over the holiday break, Cardinal O’Hara returned home to stomp Monsignor Martin rival Nichols, 68-17.

The Parker sisters, Aaliyah and Angel, led the Hawks with 16 and 9 points each, respectively. Coach Mike McCarthy sat the starters by halftime.

“Everyone got involved, shared the basketball,” he said. Not one Hawk came away scoreless.

McCarthy said that a big win such as this wasn’t the best thing for a team that had just played big games against ranked teams like Section 4’s Elmira; it could bring back “old habits,” as he put it.

O’Hara will play Mount St. Mary’s on Friday at 6 p.m. The Thunder lost to St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 83-53, on Wednesday.