Tina Hawthorne appointed West Seneca town attorney

West Seneca has a new town attorney.

Town Board members appointed lawyer Tina M. Hawthorne as town attorney during their reorganization meeting.

Hawthorne had served as town prosecutor and deputy town attorney for the Zoning Board of Appeals. She fills the post held by John Fenz, who resigned to join the Erie County Clerk's Office as deputy county clerk legal. Hawthorne will be paid $70,000.

Monday's meeting was the first Town Board meeting conducted in the new community center next to Town Hall.

Town Clerk Jacqueline Felser said meetings of the Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board will be held in the community room at the Community Center & Library, 1300 Union Road.