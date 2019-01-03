HANOVER, Paul

HANOVER - Paul Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest December 29, 2018; devoted father of Shannon (Jesse) Schumacher, Jamie (John) Swiniuch, Carly (Michael) Nest and Christian Hanover; cherished grandfather of Emily and Andrew; dear brother of Linda (late William) Hanover-Urban and Mark Hanover; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Cataract, 259 Fourth St., Niagara Falls, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Donations may be made in Paul's memory to St. Mary of the Cataract Church. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com