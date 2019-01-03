HABEL, Richard C. "Dick"

HABEL - Richard C. "Dick"

Of Cowlesville, NY passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 31, 2018. Loving husband of over 66 years to Mary Lou (Schulenberg) Habel; wonderful father of Susan (Thomas) Zolnowski, John (Linda) Habel of Piedmont, OK and the late Robert Habel; fun loving gramps to Keith, Michael (Rachelle Dunbar) and Megan (Al Fagan) Van Lew and Jason and Jesse Habel; brother of Thomas (Kathleen) Habel of Charlotte, NC and the late Mary Jane (late Richard) Mueller; brother-in-law of Pauline (late Joseph) Christen; also survived by his grandpup Jerry and other family, friends, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4115 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY Saturday at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Cowlesville Fire Co., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Bennington, NY or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com