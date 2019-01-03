GILBERT, David J.

GILBERT - David J. Age 54, of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly, January 1, 2019 at his residence. Husband of Mary H. (nee Scott) Gilbert; father of Sarah and Katlyn Gilbert; son of Jack Gilbert and the late Carol Oddo and step-son of the late Marie Gilbert; brother of Debbie Gilbert and step-brother of Debbie (Chris) Chiodo and Dawn Rank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a 1981 graduate of Tonawanda High School. He was a four time kidney cancer survivor. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at John O. Roth funeral Home, Inc., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad St.,) in Tonawanda, where a funeral service will be conducted at 8 PM Saturday evening following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic or to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com