Shoemaker Tom Burakowski
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski fixes a customer's shoe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski fixes the heel of a customer's shoe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski finished a customer's shoe at his shop, the Shoemakeru2019s Bench, in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski fixes a customer's catcher's mitt.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski stitches a customer's leather shoe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The store hours of the Shoemakeru2019s Bench in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Shoemakeru2019s Bench in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski helps a customer with a belt.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski talks to a customer on the phone at his shop, the Shoemakeru2019s Bench in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski hammers the sole of a customer's shoe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski works at his shop, the Shoemakeru2019s Bench.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski fixes a customer's ice skate.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski changes the name on a Buffalo Bills Nathan Peterman jersey to that of former kicker Steve Christie.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the tools used by shoemaker Tom Burakowski.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fixed shoes wait to be picked by their owners.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski holds a customized tool given to him by one of his customers whose father was a shoemaker in New York City.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski fixes a customer's shoe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski at his shop, the Shoemakeru2019s Bench, in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski at his shop, the Shoemakeru2019s Bench in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the items that fill the shelves of shoemaker Tom Burakowski's shop.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski fixes a customer's hockey skate.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Thursday, January 3, 2019
Shoemaker Tom Burakowski at his shop, the Shoemaker’s Bench, in Hamburg.
Hamburg shoemaker cobbles together a life full of heart and sole
