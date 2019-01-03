Freshman sensation Shay Ciezki leads St. Mary's to 10-0 start

Shay Ciezki watched from the bleachers at St. Mary’s High School last season, envisioning how she could help the Lancers’ girls basketball team in the coming years.

As confident as she was in her game, Ciezki didn’t expect to be making such a profound impact in her first varsity season.

“Not at all actually,” Ciezki said after pouring in 28 points for St. Mary’s in Wednesday’s 83-53 win against Mount St. Mary’s.

The 5-foot-7 freshman point guard has averaged more than 23 points and five assists while leading the Lancers to a 10-0 start and a No. 4 ranking in the Western New York Large Schools poll.

“I definitely thought that I could bring something to the team,” Ciezki said. “It’s kind of crazy, coming in, a freshman.”

St. Mary’s coach Jason Kline knew what he was getting in Ciezki, having watched her develop since second grade on his WNY Panthers AAU squad.

“Even then, she just possesses natural instincts that she sees the floor and understands the game at a different level and different pace than most players,” Kline said. “She’s just an all-around great player.”

St. Mary’s returned five starters and a couple of key reserves from last year’s that won 20 games before losing in the Monsignor Martin semifinals against Cardinal O’Hara, league champions for the past five seasons.

“I knew we were one or two pieces away,” Kline said. “And I knew, because I’ve worked with Shay so much, how good she was. I knew that she was going to step in Day One and be the starting point guard for one of the best teams in Western New York and kind of push us over the top.”

Ciezki had already established herself as one of the premier prospects in her class while playing for the Syracuse-based 1-90 Elite AAU program. Providence, Niagara and the University at Buffalo are among the colleges that have already expressed recruiting interest, Ciezki said.

The combination of speed, skill and instincts that has caught the eye of recruiters also has transformed St. Mary’s offense. The Lancers are averaging more than 82 points through their first 10 games, up from 55 last year.

“We want the shots to go up and go up fast,” Kline said. “I like to play an up-tempo and fast-paced game. Always have. We’ve tried to put that system in over the past couple of years but we haven’t had the point guard to be able to go that fast.”

With Ciezki setting the pace and breaking down defenses, it has opened up outside shots for the rest of the team. The Lancers have hit 99 3-pointers through their first 10 games. Junior Mya Kline set a school record with nine 3s in a win over Lake Shore. Catie Bish hit three against Mount St. Mary’s.

Kline is of the belief that Ciezki “could be the best ball-handler in Western New York,” making it difficult for any opponent to defend her one-on-one.

“She has certainly opened up the floor for all of our players,” Kline said. “But consequently to that, had we not been so well-balanced, if we didn’t have shooters, if we didn’t have post players, teams would be able to double- and triple-team her and shut her down. But they don’t have the luxury of doing that because the other girls are so good.”

Senior Caroline Zanghi, who is 39 points away from 1,000 for her career, and junior Lauren Nawojski (14 points against Mount St. Mary’s) provide the post presence. Sophomore Sydney Ottomano is a dynamic slasher and junior Parris Maroney has been a defensive leader.

In its 10-0 start, St. Mary’s has posted wins against top 10 large schools Lake Shore, Williamsville East and Mount St. Mary, along with ranked small schools Southwestern and Franklinville. The Lancers also picked up a road win against a strong Bishop Ludden team in Syracuse.

After playing at Mount Mercy on Friday, St. Mary’s will get its first crack at O’Hara next Wednesday.

“I can’t wait,” Kline said. “They are the best team, right? I know they got knocked off by Amherst. But until you beat them, you don’t have much to say. So I’m not saying much other than we are excited. We want to play them.”