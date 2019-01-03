Fight inside Niagara Falls elementary school ends with rollover crash

A fight between two women inside a Niagara Falls elementary school continued in the parking lot with one combatant wielding a hammer and ended with a rollover crash a block from the school.

Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to Abate Elementary School for the report of a fight, according to a police report.

A witness told police the women were fist fighting inside the school, with the altercation moving into the north parking lot.

That's when one of the women – later identified by police as Pleasure S. Cox, 26 – got a hammer out of her car and started hitting the other woman's SUV, according to the report.

The woman with the SUV, identified by police as Jasmine C. Purdy, 28, then rammed her vehicle into Cox's car, a witness told police.

Purdy then drove away heading east on Linwood Avenue, and Cox followed. The two vehicles collided again at Willow Avenue and 11th Street. The SUV rolled over.

Cox told police she hit Purdy's vehicle "because she hit mine," according to the police report.

Police reviewed video footage taken on a cellphone that showed Cox striking Purdy's SUV with a hammer. A police officer was watching the cellphone footage when he heard a noise that turned out to be from the rollover, according to the report.

Ambulances were called to the scene, but both women refused medical treatment.

Cox, who had a suspended learner's permit for failing to pay a fine, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, among other charges, according to court records.

Purdy was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving without a license, according to court records. She was also ticketed for a seat belt violation.