Niagara Falls man sentenced to nine years in shooting

Nyjier Scott of Niagara Falls, who was involved in a robbery attempt during which a man was shot in the knee, received a nine-year prison sentence Thursday.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III shaved a year off the 10-year sentencing cap he had agreed to because of doubts over who shot Ricky Lee Rogers May 18 on Pierce Avenue in the Falls.

Scott, 21, of North Avenue, claimed his cousin, Vintaun D. Weathers, 33, pulled the trigger after Scott gave him the gun.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said her "gut reaction" was that Weathers was the shooter. Rogers, wearing a knee brace, told Murphy he was certain Scott shot him.

Both defendants admitted to gun possession felonies. Weathers is awaiting sentencing.