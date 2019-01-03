Ex-boyfriend indicted in attack of woman outside Tim Hortons

A City of Tonawanda man has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges in the December attack with a flammable liquid against his ex-girlfriend outside a Tim Hortons, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathon E. White, 28, is accused of spraying Jessica Cameron, 25, with an accelerant and setting her on fire Dec. 17 outside the restaurant at Seymour and Niagara streets in the City of Tonawanda.

Cameron suffered extensive burns to her face, head and hands, while White suffered less severe injuries, according to prosecutors. Both White and Cameron remain hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center. White is being held on a secure floor under guard of Erie County sheriff’s deputies.

White was arraigned Thursday morning at the hospital on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. The case is due back in State Supreme Court on Feb. 13.