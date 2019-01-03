EUSANIO, Richard

EUSANIO - Richard Age 73, of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on December 25, 2018 at Mary Washington hospital. He was born October 5, 1945 in Buffalo, NY to the late Pasquale and Mary Coppola Eusanio. He is survived by his wife Sharon (nee Dzierzanowski) Eusanio of Locust Grove, VA; two daughters Sheri Tomczak of Navada and Tracie Baretela of Washington; two sisters, Patricia Eusanio of New York and Sara Wozniak of Haymarket, VA; and three grandchildren, Katie Baretela, Maria Tomczak and Trisha Tomczak. Richard was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Funeral Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be made at laurelhillfuneralhome.com.