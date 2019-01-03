Driver in robbery that led to man's death to serve 1 to 3 years

Stephanie J. Raymond, who drove robbers to and from a Niagara Falls apartment house in a crime that led to the death of a bystander, was sentenced Wednesday to one to three years in state prison, even though she was granted youthful offender status.

Raymond, 20, of 71st Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery July 23 before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who revoked her bail in November for selling and using drugs and for three petit larceny arrests.

Shaquan O. Herbert, 24, is serving 18 years for first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jose Hewitt, 59, who suffered a heart attack after being beaten by the intruders April 12, 2017. Devante L. Beasley, 19, is serving 6½ years for his part in the robbery. Anthony K. Mallory, 24, accused of planning the robbery, is serving seven years.