Jose Hewitt, 59, of Niagara Falls, died April 12, 2017, of a heart attack after he was hit in the head by robbers, according to Niagara Falls police. (Provided photo)

Driver in robbery that led to man's death to serve 1 to 3 years

| Published | Updated

Stephanie J. Raymond, who drove robbers to and from a Niagara Falls apartment house in a crime that led to the death of a bystander, was sentenced Wednesday to one to three years in state prison, even though she was granted youthful offender status.

Stephanie J. Raymond (Courtesy Niagara Falls Police Department)

Raymond, 20, of 71st Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery July 23 before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who revoked her bail in November for selling and using drugs and for three petit larceny arrests.

Shaquan O. Herbert, 24, is serving 18 years for first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jose Hewitt, 59, who suffered a heart attack after being beaten by the intruders April 12, 2017. Devante L. Beasley, 19, is serving 6½ years for his part in the robbery. Anthony K. Mallory, 24, accused of planning the robbery, is serving seven years.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
