Dogs attack self-described 'thug' intruder in Niagara Falls home

A McKoon Avenue resident told Niagara Falls police his two dogs attacked and chased away a burglar around midday Monday.

The victim said he just unlocked the side door to his home, near Monteagle Street, shortly before noon as he was expecting his wife to return. After he went into the basement to do some laundry, he heard the dogs barking upstairs and the voice of a man, according to a city police report.

The dogs "locked on" to the intruder, who was trying to slam the dogs down in order for them to release him, the victim told police.

After the victim called the dogs off, the burglar – who had his hood up over his head and tied tightly around his face – told him "I am looking for my wife," "I'm a thug" and "I'll kill you," before leaving and running north on McKoon, according to the report.