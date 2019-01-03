Diagnosed with younger onset dementia? Attend free informational program

Those living with a diagnosis of younger onset dementia can attend a free educational program created and delivered by the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter.

Younger onset dementia generally refers to a diagnosis before the age of 65.

The Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter says the “Living with Alzheimer’s” program will cover what that diagnosis means, how to find resources to help with disease management, supportive services and financial considerations. The program will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter office at 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, Lancaster (at the corner of Harris Hill).

The chapter also has designed the program for care partners, who are welcome to attend; guidance on improving communication, managing behavioral changes and the importance of self-care also will be discussed. The chapter says that nearly 400,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with more than 1 million family and friends providing care.

Registration is strongly encouraged by calling the WNY chapter during regular business hours at 1-800-272-3900.