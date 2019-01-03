CZERWINSKI, Richard F.

January 1, 2019, of Amherst, NY; beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Rozniak); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Roads), Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 9:30, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, NY at 10 AM.