CORWIN, Daniel K.

CORWIN - Daniel K. 71, of Orchard Park, NY, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer December 31, 2018, at Hospice of Buffalo, surrounded by his loving family.

He married Monica Crowley on January 9, 1976, and they settled in Cuba, NY, where they lived with their two sons, Mike and Tim, until moving to Orchard Park in 1988, where he and his family made many great friends in their neighborhood. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his sons, Michael Daniel Corwin of Orchard Park, and Timothy Patrick (Lauren) Corwin of West Seneca; three grandchildren, Griffin Daniel Corwin, Bennett William Corwin, and Addison Mae Corwin; three sisters, Sue (Robert) DeOliveira, Mary Jane (Leslie) Coburn, and Teresa (Terry) Tuggle; many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Rinker Funeral Home, 9 Bull St., Cuba, on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St., Cuba, at 11 AM. The Rev. Dennis J.J. Mancuso will be the celebrant.